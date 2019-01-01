Derrick Otanga: Wazito FC striker sets target of 18 goals this season

The former Sony Sugar striker says he wants to better his display from last season in Kenyan football

Wazito FC striker Derrick Otanga has revealed he is aiming at scoring 18 goals in the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

The youngster was snapped by the newly-promoted side after impressing for former side last season with his 13 goals.

Otanga has welcomed competition in the team as well, believing it will push him to do his best for his new team.

“This season, I want to add five more goals meaning my target is 18 by the end of the season,” Otanga told Goal on Wednesday.

“It is very possible because I believe I have what it takes to score goals regularly. If I manage to hit my target the Golden Boot will be mine as well.

“I know there is competition in the team, but this is what will even make me better because it means I will have to work harder to get a chance of playing.”

Otanga is also adamant the quality within Wazito is enough to go all the way to claim their maiden title by the end of the season.

“As a team, we want to win the league this season, we understand it is a tall order but we have a strong squad which can do it, nothing is impossible.”

The first assignment for Wazito this season will be a home game against .