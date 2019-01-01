Kenyan Premier League: Derrick Otanga reveals why his move to Gor Mahia failed

Apart from Wazito, Gor Mahia had shown intense interest to sign Otanga from Sony Sugar ahead of the 2019/20 season

Wazito striker Derrick Otanga has explained how his move to Kenyan Premier League ( ) failed to see the light of the day.

Before signing for Wazito last month, the former striker was linked with a move to K'Ogalo.

Currently in possession of Goal is a leaked audio file, in which the striker is having a conversation with an unnamed Gor Mahia official over the issue of a sign-on fee, which became a bone of contention between him and club officials.

"It is only after I was about to sign for Wazito that Gor Mahia showed intense interest for my services thereafter. It later emerged that four people inside Gor Mahia wanted a share of my sign-on fee," Otanga confesses in the audio.

"I was surprised at how the officials quickly turned to act as agents and also that the sign-on fee is always not paid in full.

"Whether I was to get the money first then share with them or they wanted to get it first then share with me, I don't know because I am not aware how things are done within your team.

"I had no one inside the team who could have given me the insights on how the transfer activity is conducted at Gor Mahia. But then I had been warned before that the sign-on fee was sure to bring confrontation since that money is always hard to be paid in the first place."

Otanga went on to mention club treasurer Sally Bolo, chief executive officer Lorvick Aduda as the officials who wanted a cut in the transfer money, as well as a 'Mr. Steve'.

Article continues below

Aduda was not immediately available for comments when contacted by Goal.

"Your Secretary madam Sally [Bolo], Lordvick Aduda, and Steve were the three guys who asked for a share of my sign on fee," Otanga added.

Otanga signed for the KPL returnees after scoring 13 goals for Sony Sugar in the recently-concluded KPL season.