Derrick Otanga: KCB FC seal services of former Wazito FC striker

AFC Leopards and Tusker FC were salivating for the services of the forward but the Bankers have won the race

Kenyan Premier League side ( ) FC have completed the signing of striker Derrick Otanga.

The Bankers have been on the receiving end in the current window with key players, like Michael Kibwage and Enock Agwanda, targeting better deals elsewhere.

The forward has been strongly linked with a move to AFC and FC but none of the above teams have sealed his services.

"Yes I have signed for KCB on a one-year deal," Otanga told Goal on Friday evening.

"They showed interest, acted fast and I took the deal; I could not wait for empty promises day in day out."

The striker has now set his sights on helping his new team perform well in the 2020/21 KPL campaign.

"I cannot wait for the season to start already, my job is to score goals and it is what I want to do," Otanga added.

"The team have set a target of winning the KPL title in the new season and I want to be part of it."

Otanga was among the players released by Wazito FC, who are also shaping up for the new campaign.

Other players who were dropped by the 2018/19 National Super League champions include long-serving custodian Steven Njunge, midfielder Teddy Osok, forwards Victor Ndinya and Pistone Mutamba.

The foreign quartet of Paul Acquah from , DR Congo's Piscas Kirenge, Augustine Otu of Liberia and Togolese Issifou Bourahana were not spared either. Kevin Omondi, who has also been serving as the club's first-choice goalkeeper, has been axed as well.

In an initial interview, coach Zedekiah Otieno exuded confidence his charges are now KPL competitors and not mere participants.

The Bankers struggled in the 2018/19 season which contributed to the exit of coach Frank Ouna from the club.

Thereafter Otieno was appointed to head the club and went on to help them perform better in the top tier, and they were fifth on the table before the league suspended owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I am impressed with our performance in the cancelled season," Otieno told Goal.

"When I took over at the club, we were participants, but we have managed to change it and are now competitors in the KPL.

"There were places where we could not get points, but before the league was stopped, we had managed to do so.

"Remember, we were among the teams that beat Kakamega as well, it shows remarkable improvement."