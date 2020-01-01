Derrick Otanga: How former Wazito FC striker is losing patience with AFC Leopards

The ambitious forward is a free agent after parting ways with his last club weeks ago

Kenyan Premier League side AFC are frustrating striker Derrick Otanga.

Ingwe were favourites to land the forward after he was released by former team Wazito FC alongside 11 other players. The 13-time league champions had approached the player hoping to sign him and what was remaining was the sign-on fee and signature.

"The last time I spoke with Leopards chairman (Dan Shikanda] was at the beginning of August," Otanga told Goal on Thursday.

"It is me who called him to ask how the deal is going; he said the sponsor will come on board 'next week' and we will seal the deal, however, it did not happen. Since then, it was the same thing, next week, next week but it seems the day is not coming.

"As a player, I cannot continue waiting for the 'next week' that is not reaching and I have decided to look elsewhere."

The former player has also revealed he could have signed for the team at the beginning of the 2018/19 season, but even then he was let down by delays.

"Before joining Wazito, I had discussed with Leopards and had made my mind up on joining them, again, [Shikanda] disappeared only to resurface after I had joined Wazito saying I refused to join the team," Otanga revealed.

"I believe if Leopards are serious about signing me, they should be making contact and not the other way around."

So far, FC have approached Otanga with the intention of signing him in the current transfer window.

The 11-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions lost their lead striker Timothy Otieno to Zambian outfit Napsa Stars. The attacker had scored 14 goals in the abandoned 2019/20 season.

Goal has learned from a source who wishes not to be named, that the Brewers contacted the former Wazito FC forward this week.

The two parties have agreed on most terms but there are still a few outstanding factors to iron out if the move is to be completed. If all goes well, the forward will join the Ruaraka-based side soon.

Otanga scored 13 goals for Sony Sugar in the 2018/19 season to help them finish fifth on the table.