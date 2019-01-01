Derrick Onyango to miss Wazito FC's clash against AFC Leopards

The striker was injured during his team's last league match which was against Western Stima at Moi Stadium in Kisumu

Wazito FC will face AFC on Saturday without key striker Derick Onyango.

According to the club's physiotherapist Noel Mandi, the forward will not be a part of the action set to be played at Bukhungu Stadium due to an injury.

“Derrick [Onyango] is out of AFC Leopards match after he picked up a foot injury against and hasn’t trained with the rest of the team since then,” Mandi told the club's official website.

“He will be out for around two weeks or thereabouts.”

Wazito will depend on Elvis Rupia or Derrick Otanga to score goals in the absence of Onyango.

After playing two matches, both clubs are chasing their first win of the season.

Onyango joins another striker in Joe Waithera on the recovery table. Musa Masika, Joshua Nyatini and Bixente Otieno will also miss the clash against Ingwe as they are with the U20 team for the 2019 Cecafa Championship in .

In 2018, AFC Leopards picked up a 3-2 win in the first leg before Wazito won the second leg by a 2-1 margin before they were relegated that season.

Wazito defeated Ingwe 1-0 in August in a pre-season encounter at Gems Cambridge International Schools.