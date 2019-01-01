Depleted CS Sfaxien face Nkana as Ruud Krol complains about travelling strain

Ruud Krol hopes to replicate the 2013 season exploits when guided CS Sfaxien to the Caf Confederation Cup title, but injuries threaten his mission

Club Sportif Sfaxien will face Nkana with an injury-hit squad in the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final, first leg match in Kitwe on Sunday.

Missing the trip to Zambia is Alaa Marzouki, who has a dislocated shoulder, and his midfield partner Omar Bouraoui, who ruptured his cruciate ligament in a 2-1 win over Stade Tunisien in the Tunisian Cup on Tuesday.

Ivorian forward Fabrice Kouadio Kouakou and his Togolese striking counterpart Donou Hubert, as well as defender Nassim Hnid and midfielder Mohamed Ali Manser, will also not be part of Sunday’s game due to injuries.

On top of the injury casualties, Sfaxien coach Ruud Krol has complained about the punishing journey to Kitwe.

“It’s nice to be back in contention in the Confederation Cup. But the travelling makes it difficult‚” Krol was quoted as saying by SuperSport.

"It will take us 24 hours to get to Zambia to play our match there. There is no such thing as a direct flight. You’ve got to almost go all the way around.”

The Tunisians are hunting for a fifth Caf Confederation Cup title, the last one being delivered by Krol in 2013, before he left to coach the national team.

Sfaxien were impressive in the group stages, booking a quarter-final berth with one match to play.

While Sfaxien will have to adjust without the key players, Nkana are also worried about forward Walter Bwalya, who is in a race against time to be fit for the match.

Winger Harrison Chisala and 2012 Afcon-winning midfielder Chisamba Lungu will also miss the match.