Departing Liverpool forward Mane excites fans as he rocks African print for Bayern Munich medical

The supporters were delighted to see the Senegal international staying true to his roots through his choice of attire as he landed in Germany

Fans online were excited by Sadio Mane’s choice of attire as he went to Bayern Munich for his medical on Tuesday.

Mane chose an African print when he travelled to Germany to begin the process of competing a transfer to the Bundesliga champions and fans could not help but admire his decision to stay true to his roots.

Sadio Mané even representing Africa by rocking an African print outside Munich in order to undergo medical tests and sign his three-year deal.



Proper GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Ks8RSu3Xga — Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) June 21, 2022

Only Sadio Mane would arrive for his Bayern Munich medicals wearing his African attire.



He is so proud of his African roots and his people, Bambali.



I wish him the best in Bayern Munich, I want him to do well.



He's carrying a village of over 2000 people on his back. pic.twitter.com/iyAYW15NI6 — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) June 21, 2022

Bayern Medicals: Sadio Mane shows up like a yoruba angel. pic.twitter.com/YtPUoscxOw — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) June 21, 2022

A touch of Senegalese fashion for Sadio Mane as he arrives in Munich. 🤗pic.twitter.com/BZmLAFYOOz — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) June 21, 2022

Sadio Mane arrived for his medicals wearing traditional Boubou clothing.



👑😍 pic.twitter.com/9EnF4wTve7 — 𝙇𝙚𝙞𝙡𝙖 (@Leila_1B) June 21, 2022

Sadio Manè pulled up in African style in Munich in order to undergo medical tests and sign his three-year deal. 🔴🇸🇳 #FCBayern #YSports #RaptureOnY pic.twitter.com/WkKf9dWInC — YFM Takoradi (@Y979FM) June 21, 2022

Sadio Mane for African Union President. pic.twitter.com/6IqiAaWeT9 — George Nitro (@georgenitroduah) June 21, 2022

Sadio Mane arrives for his Bayern Munich medicals in his Kaftan🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1ajY8QWexE — Benjamin Yamoah (@StarrBengarzi) June 21, 2022

Sadio Mané doing it the African way 🌏😇❤️ pic.twitter.com/fyb7V7djHK — Nana Baffour🇬🇭 (@ma_blck) June 21, 2022

Some supporters feel Mane's choice of attire is "indicative of his humility and simplicity".

Sadio Mane turning up to Bayern Munich in his normal every day cultural attire is just so indicative of the man. No bling no hype just simplicity. My king ❤️🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyCMqw4xXG — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) June 21, 2022

Picture Of The Day !! ; Sadio Mane availing himself in Munich In A Fancy African Attire ,Many would do it in Dior ,Gucci or Prada ....But the boy from Bambali chose to remind the world where he came from ! Massive respect. pic.twitter.com/iesOvuXNP8 — kemboi (@Cfc_Kemboi) June 21, 2022

Representing.



Sadio Mane is in Germany 🇩🇪 for his medical with Bayern Munich.



Traditional African native wear. Love it.



🎥 @kessler_philipp pic.twitter.com/R02evgLSTI — Mimi Fawaz (@MimosaFawaz) June 21, 2022

Sadio Mane entered for his medicals with a native Senegalese attire and came out with a Bayern Munich Jersey. 👏🏼 Bayern have landed a proper footballer. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vhJIJzjZ61 — E (@iamOkon) June 21, 2022

Sadio Mané live in Munich to resume duty officially at Bayern



His simplicity needed to be studied pic.twitter.com/tfFqE65WNg — Minister Flow (@foloflow_) June 21, 2022

Mane is reportedly set to be unveiled on Wednesday after passing his medical following a transfer said to be worth €41m from Liverpool.

The Senegal international is leaving England after six successful years with Liverpool where he scored 120 goals in 269 appearances while winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Mane, who scored 26 goals last season and made it into the Premier League team of the Year, had one year remaining on his Liverpool contract.

