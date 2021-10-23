Dennis with two assists and a goal as Watford win seven-goal thriller against Everton

Emmanuel Dennis grabbed two assists before wrapping up Watford’s 5-2 triumph over Everton with a goal on Saturday.

Dennis was introduced for Senegal's Ismaila Sarr in the 64th minute and his contribution helped Claudio Ranieri secure his first win at the club as the Hornets ended a four-game winless run in all competitions.

Everton started on a strong foot with Tom Davies putting them in the lead three minutes into the encounter but Watford responded with an equaliser in the 13th minute through Joshua King.

The first 45 minutes ended 1-1 before it started raining goals in the second half.

Three minutes after the hour-mark, Richarlison put the Toffees back in the lead but Dennis' brilliance inspired Watford's fight-back to grab their third Premier League win of the season.

Juraj Kucka put Ranieri's side level again in the 78th minute followed by King's second goal in the game, thanks to an assist from Dennis two minutes later.

The Nigeria international continued to impress and assisted his Norwegian teammate to bag his hat-trick, with four minutes left on the clock.

Dennis was later rewarded for his assists as he wrapped up maximum points for the visitors with his goal in stoppage-time.

The 23-year-old has now scored three goals in nine league appearances this season, following his permanent switch from Club Brugge in June.

Nigeria vice-captain William Troost-Ekong was also in action for Watford alongside Morocco's Adam Masina while Everton introduced Alex Iwobi as a substitute for Demarai Gray in the 77th minute.

The victory powered the Hornets to 14th in the league table with 10 points after nine games while Everton dropped to eighth after suffering their second straight defeat.

Dennis and his Watford teammates will be hoping to build on the victory when they host Southampton for their next Premier League outing at Vicarage Road on October 30.