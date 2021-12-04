Dennis wins Watford's Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards

Emmanuel Dennis has been crowned Watford’s Player of the Month for November and he also claimed the club’s Goal of the Month.

The Nigeria star scored two goals and two assists in the month under review as Claudio Ranieri’s men grabbed a win in three Premier League matches.

The Player of the Month award is Dennis’ second recognition at the club, having won it previously in his first month at the club – August.

He saw off competition from teammate Joshua King and Watford Women's Leanne Bell and Anne Meiwald to win the individual award for November.

For the Goal of the Month, the former Club Brugge forward's strike against Leicester City was voted by fans as the best in November.

Although the goal could not stop the Hornets from suffering a 4-2 loss, Dennis' composure in front of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel distinguished the goal from his last strike in their 4-1 victory over Manchester United.

The Nigeria international is also in contention for the Premier League Player of the Month and he battles Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester City's Joao Cancelo, Aston Villa's John McGinn, Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva for the award.

Article continues below

He has made a fine start to December by scoring Watford’s consolation goal in their 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old will be expected to continue his impressive form when Ranieri’s side host Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City for a league game at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Dennis is currently Watford's top scorer with a contribution of six goals and five assists after 13 matches.