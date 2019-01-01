Dennis Wafula nets for Vihiga United as they sink Zoo Kericho

At Afraha Stadium, Ulinzi Stars managed to down league leaders Bandari after claiming a 2-1 win

emerged 2-1 winners against visiting at Bukhungu Stadium in a Kenyan match played on Sunday.

It was Vihiga United, who started well and found the back of the net under the first fifteen minutes. Amos Kigadi fed Christopher Masinza, who was well placed inside the six yard box to score an opener for the Mike Mururi led side.

After the break, the hosts continued to push for the second goal, but they had to wait until 68th minute when Dennis Wafula rounded goalkeeper Martin Elungat to double the advantage.

Article continues below

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 85th minute when Geoffrey Gicahana was fouled in the eighteen yard area and Danson Chetambe rose for the occasion to half the score line.

But that goal turned out to be just a mere consolation for the Kericho-based side.

In other matches played on Sunday, bounced back from their 1-0 defeat to last weekend to defeat 2-0.