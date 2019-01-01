Dennis Sikhayi returns as AFC Leopards prepare to face Tusker

Ingwe will be out to hunt for a back to back victory having ended a six-match winless run last weekend

AFC is set to welcome back defender Dennis Sikhayi when they face off with on Saturday.

The defender missed last week's 1-0 win against . Ingwe's Football Operations Manager Tom Juma says the team is ready to face the Brewers and fight for maximum points.

"We are prepared for the game; most of the players, who featured last weekend are available. The only addition is Sikhayi. He was out last weekend but is now available."

Meanwhile, Coach Casa Mbungo will be without Baker Lukooya, who picked a knee injury during training last week. "He will be out for two weeks from now,” Juma confirmed to Goal.

Ingwe is currently placed 16th on the table with 13 points.