Dennis Oliech trains with Gor Mahia as he closes in on a second spell in the KPL

Oliech, better known in Kenya as ‘Dennis the Mance’ has also featured for Nantes, Ajaccio and Dubai CSC

Dennis Oliech’s dream of making a second appearance in the Kenyan Premier League is close to becoming a reality.

The former Auxerre striker is closing in on a deal with Kenyan giants Gor Mahia.

Oliech, who last featured in the domestic league with Mathare United, finally heeded to K’Ogalo’s demand that he turn up for trials to prove his worth before they could initial any talks.

Kenya’s all-time scorer with 34 goals before retiring from international football in 2016, trained with the rest of Gor Mahia’s squad on Friday ahead of Saturday’s KPL clash with Kariobangi Sharks.

Oliech was lively throughout the training session as he mingles with the rest of the squad and even coach Hassan Oktay could not resist the temptation of taking a photo with one of Kenya’s celebrated striker.

Oliech turned professional in 2003 playing for Al-Arabi in Qatar until late 2005. In 2004, he was offered a chance to change his citizenship from Kenyan to Qatari with a further Sh200 million on offer, but he turned down the deal.

Oliech scored three goals, including the winning goal against Cape Verde Islands in the final match of the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as Kenya qualified for the final tournament in Tunisia.

After honoring his end of the bargain, the onus is now on K’Ogalo’s management to tie down the goal poacher with a contract to rectify a blunt striking department. Goal.com understand that the deal could be reached before the end of the year.