Dennis Oliech to start from the bench as Gor Mahia unleash squad to face Petro Atletico

The former Harambee Stars striker has been having issues with K'Ogalo's top brass over unfulfilled contractual obligation

Dennis Oliech will start from the bench when takes on Petro Atletico in a decisive Caf Confederation Cup match on Sunday.

In the absence of the experienced striker, coach Hassan Oktay will have to rely on Rwandan goal poacher Jacques Tuyisenge and Nicholas Kipkirui, scorer of the lone goal in the 2-1 defeat to Petro Atletico away in Luanda.

Youngster Peter Odhiambo will start in goal ahead of Shaban Odhoji, who is on the bench alongside Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Francis Mustafa, and George Odhiambo.

Ugandan left back Shafik Batambuze returns to the starting eleven after missing the last game against owing to suspension.

Gor Mahia XI: Peter Odhiambo, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batumbuze, Harun Shakava, Charles Momanyi, Ernest Wendo, Boniface Omondi, Lawrence Juma, Jacques Tuyisenge, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Francis Kahata.

Subs: Shaban Odhoji, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Francis Mustafa, George Odhiambo, Dennis Oliech and Erisa Sseskisambu.