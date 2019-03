Dennis Oliech to lead Gor Mahia FC attack against Zoo Kericho

Former Zoo FC striker Nicholas Kipkirui will start from the bench alongside Shafik Batambuze and Pascal Ogweno

has named a completely new team to face in a mid-week Kenyan Premier League match.

With Rwandan striker Jacques Tuyisenge yet to return from international duties, Dennis Oliech will lead the attack alongside Ugandan Erissa Ssekisambu.

At the back, Hassan Oktay will miss the services of captain Harun Shakava with Shaban Odhoji starting in goal ahead of Peter Odhiambo. Odhoji will be protected by Wellington Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch and Geoffrey Ochieng.

Gor Mahia XI: Shaban Odhoji, Wellington Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Cercidy Okeyo, Samuel Onyango, Kenneth Muguna, George Odhiambo, Dennis Oliech and Erissa Ssekisambu.

Subs: Peter Odhiambo, Shafik Batumbuze, Pascal Ogweno, Boniface Omondi, Erick Ombija, Lawrence Juma and Nicholas Kipkirui.

Zoo Kericho XI: Elungat Martin, Stanlaus Akiya, Kelvin Odour, Dennis Kawanga, Japheth Amakanji, Geoffrey Gichana, Dennis Chetambe, Kepha Ondati, Newton Ondari, Bernard Odhiambo and Kevin Omondi

Subs: Brian Lumumba, Demonde Selenga, Ivan Mugisha, Ernest Kipkoech and Sabiri Sindani.