Dennis Oliech to captain Gor Mahia as Ephrem Guikan storms out of Kasarani in protest

The former AS Port Louis 2000 striker who joined Gor Mahia in January 2018 is yet to settle down in Kenya

Dennis Oliech will bear the captains armband as Gor Mahia takes on Posta Rangers in a midweek Kenyan Premier League match at the Kasarani Stadium.

Oliech has been handed his first league start after he made his debut as a second-half substitute in a 1-1 draw with Mathare United at the Kasarani Stadium over the weekend. In the absence of Captain Harun Shakava, Oliech will don the armband.

Meanwhile, Ephrem Guikan stormed out of Kasarani after he realized that his name was missing from the matchday squad.

Goal.com reporter at the scene spotted the Ivorian ‘talking to himself’ as he heads to the bus stands to catch a ride back home after he learned that he ws not in the matchday squad.

Article continues below

The former AS Port Louis 2000 striker who joined Gor Mahia in January 2018 is yet to settle down in Kenya. Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier revealed late last year that Guikan had actually asked to be released before he rescinded his decision after learning that former coach Dylan Kerr was on his way out of the club.

Starting XI: Odhiambo Fredrick, Wellington Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Charles Momanyi, Pascal Ogweno, Cercidy Okeyo, Francis Kahata, Lawrence Juma, Francis Mustafa, George Odhiambo, Dennis Oliech.

Reserves: Shaban Odhoji, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Boniface Omondi, Humphrey Mieno, Erisa Ssekisambu, Jacques Tuyisenge.