Dennis Oliech targeting Golden Boot as he nears KPL return

Oliech also believes that he will one day feature for the national team Harambee Stars

Dennis Oliech has set his sight on the Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot if his push to return to the KPL becomes a reality.

The former Harambee Stars striker has revealed that he is already in talks with Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, Sofapaka and Mathare United and is eyeing a return to top flight football in January.

While his maid dream still remains a return to the national team, Oliech now says that he wants to finish the league on top of the scorers chart.

“I am yet to retire; I can come back to Harambee Stars. First of all, let me return to the local league and be the top scorer, then I will be good to return to the national team. I know I am good and I will score goals.”

“Currently I have three options that include Gor Mahia, Sofapaka and Mathare United. I will for sure play in the Kenya Premier League this season. I am itching to make a return and I am confident that by January, I will have nailed a deal to mark my return,” Oliech told Milele FM Sports.

Article continues below

Oliech also believes that he will one day feature for the national team Harambee Stars. “I am yet to retire; I can come back to Harambee Stars. First of all, let me return to the local league and be the top scorer, then I will be good to return to the national team. I know I am good and I will score goals.”

Oliech has been out of active football since he returned home last year. His efforts to sign for Free State Stars in South Africa did not bore fruits despite undergoing trials with the side.