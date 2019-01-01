Dennis Oliech: Striker sues Gor Mahia, demands Sh4.6m for alleged wrongful dismissal

The former Harambee Stars player has now moved to the Sports Tribunal to sue K’Ogalo after they terminated his contract

Dennis Oliech wants to pay him Sh4.6million for allegedly dismissing him unfairly.

The former Harambee Stars striker has also revealed to Goal he will take a break from football until December while he pursues the case against his former club, who terminated his contract two weeks ago for alleged misconduct.

“I have instructed my lawyers to write to the club, I have started the legal process to get my justice,” Oliech told Goal on Tuesday.

“I have opted to use the local Sports Tribunal because they always take a month to solve cases, but if Gor Mahia are not willing to sort out the issue, I will report the matter to the governing body Fifa.

“I have my agent who is based in and he is waiting to see what the Sports Tribunal will do to my case if not, then I will proceed to Fifa.

“I am demanding Sh4.6m from the club, that is my salary which was Sh300,000 for the next one year plus my sign-on fee which was Sh.1.5m.

“When I joined the club, I signed a contract of two years and it was due to end in the coming August, so it means they owe me salary for another year, it is Gor Mahia who started the war and I will make sure they pay for what they have done to me.”

Oliech further stated the decision by Gor Mahia to terminate his contract was ill-advised as he was not given a chance to defend himself.

“Did [Gor Mahia] speak or try to reach out to the doctor on why I was missing in training?” Oliech continued.

“The club doctor had told me to wait for another month before I resume training because the injury I had picked up against was a broken hand which needed a lot of care.

“I was not given the right of reply, no one asked me to explain why I was skipping training, they just decided to terminate my contract. I don’t have issues with the club but they have already messed my life.”

Oliech also wondered why the club fired him whereas he had managed to score six goals from four matches while the club’s top scorer only managed eight goals after 31 matches.

“I played four full matches and scored six goals while the club’s top scorer managed only eight goals from 31 matches, so my contribution to the club was higher than even their top scorer of the season.”

On his future, Oliech said: “Even FC tried to sign me before the transfer deadline day but the situation was a bit complicated.

“As I told you before, I still have two or three more years to play football before I hang my boots, I will make a move in the next window. I am still available to play and will not stop playing.”

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) transfer window closed on Monday and thus Oliech will have to wait for the next window to secure a move.