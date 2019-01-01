Dennis Oliech starts as Gor Mahia name team to face Posta Rangers

Oliech made his debut in the green shirt in K’Ogalo’s 1-1 draw against Mathare United over the weekend

Dennis Oliech has been handed a first league start while Humprey Mieno has been benched as Gor Mahia takes on Posta Rangers in a rescheduled Kenyan Premier League match.

Oliech made his debut as a second-half substitute in the green shirt in K’Ogalo’s 1-1 draw against Mathare United over the weekend.

The former Harambee Stars captain, who penned a two year deal with the defending champions, will lead the attack as Pascal Ogweno has earned his maiden start for Hassan Oktay side since his move from Kariobangi Sharks.

George Odhiambo also returns to the starting line-up while Mieno, who is said to be closing in on a move to Ethiopian Premier League will start from the bench alongside Jacques Tuyisenge.

Starting XI: Odhiambo Fredrick, Wellington Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Charles Momanyi, Pascal Ogweno, Cercidy Okeyo, Francis Kahata, Lawrence Juma, Francis Mustafa, George Odhiambo, Dennis Oliech.

Reserves: Shaban Odhoji, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joachim Oluoch, Boniface Omondi, Humphrey Mieno, Erisa Ssekisambu, Jacques Tuyisenge.