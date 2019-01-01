Dennis Oliech ready to start for Gor Mahia against Posta Rangers

The former Harambee Stars captain made his debut for K’Ogalo after coming on as a second half substitute in a 1-1 draw

Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech is ready to start against Posta Rangers.

The former Harambee Stars captain made his debut for K’Ogalo after coming on as a second half substitute in a 1-1 draw against Mathare United.

Oliech has now said that he is ready to start the match against the mailmen. “It was my first game and like it happened with my debut with the national team Harambee Stars, it started with a few minutes. I am now looking forward to making a start on Wednesday. It will take a few matches to be at my best.

“Most important is the first goal. If I get it, then I know I can score more than 20. That way, I am sure I will win a trophy with Gor Mahia with the most important one being the league title.”

The match against Posta Rangers has been moved from Kisumu to Nairobi.