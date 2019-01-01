Dennis Oliech named on the bench as Gor Mahia unleash team to face Mathare United

Oliech will start on the bench alongside Kenneth Muguna and Samuel Onyango

Dennis Oliech has been named on the bench as Gor Mahia prepare to take on Mathare United in a Kenyan Premier League.

Oliech was cleared for a second return to the KPL after he penned a two-year deal with the defending champions.

The former Harambee Stars captain could make his debut against his boyhood club-Mathare United should coach Hassan Oktay give him playing time at Kasarani.

Oliech will start on the bench alongside Kenneth Muguna and Samuel Onyango. Captain Haron Shakava has been named in the starting lineup though Boniface Oluoch and George Odhiambo are missing from the match day squad.

Starting XI: Peter Odhiambo, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Ernest Wendo, Boniface Omondi, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge, Nicholas Kipkirui, Lawrence Juma.

Substitutes: Shaban Odhoji, Pascal Ogweno, Wellington Ochieng’, Kenneth Muguna, Dennis Oliech, Erisa Ssekisambu, Samuel Onyango.