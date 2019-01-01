Dennis Oliech left out as Gor Mahia FC name squad to face AFC Leopards
Dennis Oliech has been left out of the Mashemeji Derby as Gor Mahia name squad to face AFC Leopards.
Oliech is ruled out of the game with an injury while combative midfielder Ernest Wendo is among the three changes made by Hassan Oktay from Gor Mahia's squad that beat Zamalek in last weekend.
Wendo missed the Caf action through suspension but he has walked straight to the starting squad alongside captain Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango.
Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Boniface Omondi, Kenneth Muguna, Francis Kahata, Nicholas Kipkirui and Jacques Tuyisenge.
Reserves: Fredrick Odhiambo, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Benard Ondiek, George Odhiambo, Francis Mustafa and Erisa Ssekisambu.