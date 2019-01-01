Dennis Oliech keeps good his threat and stays away from Gor Mahia camp

Gor Mahia are yet to honor their end of the bargain after the club failed to settle Oliech's outstanding January salary

Dennis Oliech is missing from the 20-man squad named by coach Hassan Oktay ahead of Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup match.

The striker is understood to be on a go-slow after the club failed to settle his full January salary and part of the Sh2 million signing fee.

Oliech refused to join the rest of the team, forcing Oktay to drop him from his plans. "This is not a joke anymore. Oliech has maintained his ground and will only report to Gor Mahia camp if he receives his salary in full. He is even ready to miss the match on Sunday," a source within the club told Goal.com.

Gor Mahia officials refused to explain the absence of the former Harambee Stars captain from the camp with K’Ogalo Deputy Organizing Secretary Ronald Ngala terming Oliech’s issue as a ‘sideshow’ while club CEO Omondi Aduda said that was a decision taken by Oktay.

“Oliech is one of the players left out by the coach for reasons best known to him. Currently, I am at the Kasarani and I can see 20 players training for the match. Oliech is not one of them and only those chosen will play,” Aduda said.

Gor Mahia is third on the Group D with three points and Oktay seriously needs a win to move top of the group.