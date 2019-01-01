Dennis Oliech: Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne should have selected Jesse Were

The Gor Mahia striker feels that Zambian-based forward should have been named in the final squad for the Afcon finals

Dennis Oliech insists that Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne should have included striker Jesse Were in the squad for finals.

The former striker, who currently turns out for Zesco United in the Zambian league, was overlooked by coach Migne when naming his provisional squad of 26 players for the continental showpiece to be held in from June.

The French coach instead, named an attacking group which includes Paul Were (AFC Leopards-Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe- ), Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol- ), Allan Wanga (Kakamega - ), John Avire ( ), Masud Juma (Libya) and Ochieng Ovella (IF Vasalund, ).

But Oliech, who returned from retirement to sign a short term deal with , feels that Were has the experience that could have helped the team while in .

“He has the experience and plays for a top side in Zambia and for this reason, the coach should have considered him, even if only for the training camp in ,” the former Harambee Stars' captain is quoted by Standard Online.

“We cannot ignore the great performance he has had at not only in the local Zambian league but also at the continental level with his club.”

Oliech was also keen to represent the nation at the tournament but picked up an injury to his left arm while playing for Gor Mahia against , which ruled him out of contention.

“Perhaps my injury was a blessing in disguise for coach Sebastian Migne because if I was available it would have been difficult for him to ignore me," he added.

Harambee Stars are scheduled to depart for Paris on May 31, where they are set to pitch camp for three weeks before they proceed to Cairo on June 19.

Kenya have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.