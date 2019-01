Dennis Oliech handed Super Cup debut as Gor Mahia name squad to face Mbao FC

Captain Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango have also been name din the starting line up by coach Hassan Oktay

Dennis Oliech is set to make his Super Cup debut when Gor Mahia takes on Mbabo FC of Tanzania.

Oliech has been named in the starting squad alongside Erisa Ssekisambu and George Odhiambo who came in as a second-half substitute in the 0-0 draw against New Star in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Article continues below

Harun Shakava who missed the trip to Cameroon as a well as Joash Onyango have also been handed starts by Hassan Oktay.

Starting XI: Fredrick Odhiambo, Philemon Otieno, Geoffrey Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Harun Shakavah, Cercidy Okeyo, Samuel Onyango, Lawrence Juma, Denis Oliech, Erisa Ssekisambu, George Odhiambo.

Reserves: Boniface Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Batambuze Shafik, Ernest Wendo 20 Boniface Omondi, Jacques Tuisenge, Francis Mustafa, Francis Kahata.