Dennis Oliech could make his second KPL debut against boyhood club-Mathare United

Goal.com, however, understands that the all-time Kenyan top scorer could be handed his first KPL debut on January 6

Dennis Oliech could make his second Kenyan Premier League debut against his former club-Mathare United this coming Sunday.

Oliech is set to return to the domestic competition for the first time since 2008, when he last represented the 'Slum Boys', after he penned a two-year deal with Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

Article continues below

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier said that K’Ogalo is working round the clock to ensure that all the paperwork is completed today (Wednesday).

“We are proceeding to KPL (Kenyan Premier League Limited) today to register him in the league but it is the coach who will make a decision on when to hand his first match,” Rachier said.

Goal.com, however, understands that the all-time Kenyan top scorer could be handed his first KPL debut in over a decade, when K’Ogalo face off with Oliech’s boyhood club-Mathare United on January 6.