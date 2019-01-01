Dennis Oliech benched as Hassan Oktay name squad to face Tusker

Oliech has been at loggerhead with the club after Gor Mahia failed to pay him his signing fee

Dennis Oleich will start from the bench when KPL defending champions take on on Wednesday.

Oliech missed the last Caf Confederation Cup match, but he was thrown to the reserve squad after he returned to training on Tuesday. The experienced striker was on strike over a disputed with the club over the delayed sign-on fee.

Fredrick Odhiambo has been left out of the squad as Shaban Odhiji steps in though Boniface Oluoch will start in goal.

Jacques Tuyisenge and Nicholas Kipkirui will lead the attack as midfielder Ernest Wendo starts from the bench.

Starting XI: Boniface Oluoch, Samuel Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Philemon Otieno, George Odhiambo, Lawrence Juma, Harun Shakava, Kenneth Miguna, Jacques Tuyisenge, Nicholas Kipkirui, Shafik Batambuze.

Reserves: Pascal Ogweno, Dennis Oliech, Francis Mustafa, Bernard Ondiek, Ernest Wendo, Shaban Odhoji, Boniface Omondi.