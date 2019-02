Dennis Oliech benched as Gor Mahia unleash squad to face Sofapaka

Coach Hassan Oktay made several changes to squad that lost to Petro Atletico away in Angola

Boniface Oluoch has been dropped from the Gor Mahia squad set to face off with Sofapaka in a Kenyan Premier League

Fredrick Odhiambo got the nod from coach Hassan Oktay and he will be deputized by Shaban Odhoji.

Jacques Tuyisenge, who missed K’Ogalo’s last Caf Confederation Cup has been included in the squad alongside Nicholas Kipkirui.

Joash Onyango and Ernest Wendo also made it to the starting lineup while Dennis Oliech and Erisa Ssekisambu will start from the bench.

Starting XI: Fredrick Odhiambo, Philemon Otieno, Shafik Batambuze, Joash Onyango, Haron Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Kenneth Muguna, Francis Kahata, Samuel Onyango, Nicholas Kipkirui, Jacques Tuyisenge.

Reserves: Shaban Odhoji, Joachim Oluoch, Benard Ondiek, George Odhiambo, Lawrence Juma, Dennis Oliech, Erisa Ssekisambu.