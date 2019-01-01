Dennis Oliech benched as Gor Mahia release squad to face Mount Kenya United

Ernest Wendo and striker Jacques Tuyisenge are some of the players rested for the Caf Confederation Cup against New Star

Gor Mahia have rested a number of key players as they confront Mount Kenya United.

Keeper Boniface Onyango, defender Charles Momanyi, Ernest Wendo and striker Jacques Tuyisenge are some of the players rested for the Caf Confederation Cup match against New Star of Cameroon.

Article continues below

Harun Shakava marshals the defense, with Cercidy Okeyo running the midfield. Ephram Guikan leads the attack as Dennis Oliech starts from the bench.

Gor Mahia XI: Fredrick Odhiambo, Wellington Ochieng, Haron Shakava, Joash Onyango, Shafik Batambuze, George Odhiambo, Cercidy Okeyo, Francis Kahata, Francis Mustafa, Erisa Ssekisambu and Ephrem Guikan.

Subs: Shaban Odhoji, Geoffey Ochieng, Pascal Ogweno, Kenneth Muguna, Boniface Omondi, Dennis Oliech and Nicholas Kipkirui.