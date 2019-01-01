Dennis Oliech and Nicholas Kipkirui cleared by Caf for Gor Mahia matches

Gor Mahia have officially registered striker Dennis Oliech for Caf assignment.

The former Harambee Stars striker has been cleared by Caf alongside two other players – Nicholas Kipkirui and Geofrey Ochieng’. The three will now be eligible to face Zamalek from Egypt in their first match on February 3 in Nairobi.

“We have managed to register three players with Caf. Dennis Oliech is leading the list and they are now free to play for Gor Mahia in the group stages of the Caf competition,” K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda told Goal.com.

Conspicuously missing from the final list of players sent to Caf is Ivorian striker Ephrem Guikan. K’Ogalo have been pooled in Group D that comprises Egyptian giants Zamalek FC, NA Hussein from Algeria and Petro Atletico of Angola.

Gor Mahia under coach Hassan Oktay, will host five-time African champions Zamalek in their opening group game on February 3, before visiting Angolan side Petro Atletico in their second match on February 13.

The third round will see K'Ogalo welcome home Algerian outfit Hussein Dey on February 24 and then travel to the North African country to play the side in the return leg on March 3.

The Kenyan champions will face an away trip to Zamalek on March 10, before the final round on March 17 against Petro Atletico of Angola. The top two teams in each group will move to the quarters, whose draw will be held on March 20.