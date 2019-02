Dennis Oliech and Jacques Tuyisenge benched as Gor Mahia name team to face Vihiga United

Kenneth Muguna and Nicholas Kipkirui will have second successive starts for K'Ogalo

Dennis Oliech and Jacques Tuyisenge have been benched as Gor Mahia takes on Vihiga Unite in a catch-up KPL match.

The duo played crucial roles in the Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup victory against Zamalek, with Oliech coming off the bench to score a fourth goal, to add to Tuyisenge’s brace and Nicholas Kipkirui’s third.

Kipkirui, however, will start his second consecutive match with Erisa Ssekisambu and George Odhiambo providing assists upfront.

Article continues below

Captain Harun Shakava has also been handed a start alongside indefatigable Shafik Batambuze.

Starting XI: Boniface Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Shafik Batambuze, Charles Momanyi, Harun Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Samuel Onyango, Kenneth Muguna, Nicholas Kipkirui, Erisa Ssekisambu, George Odhiambo.

Reserves: Shaban Odhoji, Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Bernard Ondiek, Boniface Omondi, Dennis Oliech, Jacques Tuyisenge.