Dennis Oliech and four others to link up with rest of Gor Mahia squad in Tanzania
Comments()
Goal Kenya.
Striker Dennis Oliech is among the five players who will link up with the rest of Gor Mahia squad in Tanzania ahead of the Super Cup tournament.
K’Ogalo is expected to fly directly to Dar es Salaam from Cameroonian where they stormed the Caf Confederation Cup, Group Stages after forcing a 0-0 draw (2-1 on aggregate) against New Star in the return leg on Sunday.
Other players who will jet to Tanzania are Captain Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, who are both serving a two-match suspension by Caf as well as Nicholas Kipkirui and Geoffrey Ochieng.
Gor Mahia will face Mbao FC on Wednesday as they set out for a third Super Cup title.