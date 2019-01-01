Dennis Oliech: AFC Leopards confirm interest in signing former Gor Mahia striker

Ingwe chairman confirms to Goal the club has opened talks to sign the former K’Ogalo striker before the transfer window shuts

AFC have confirmed they are in talks to sign former striker Dennis Oliech.

Oliech parted ways with the Kenyan champions a week ago after the club accused him of absconding duty.

On Monday, the former Gor Mahia striker claimed he will still look for a club in to continue playing the game he loves, but only after Gor Mahia pay him his sign-on fee and pending salary arrears in full.

The striker mentioned AFC Leopards, Wazito FC and as some of the team he would love to play for when he returns from injury.

“We have many clubs in Kenya, we have Wazito FC, we have Mathare United, and AFC Leopards,” Oliech told Milele Sports.

“I will get a club to play for because I still have two or three more years of playing before I hang my boots.”

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda has now confirmed to Goal the club is in talks with five more players and Oliech is one of them.

“We are talking to Dennis [Oliech] because we believe he is one of the players who can help our great club to perform well,” Shikanda told Goal.

“We have a marathon league and need experienced players in our squad and we are looking at him [Oliech]. Before the window shuts down on September 1 we will know the situation.”

Shikanda also said he was impressed with the team’s display against Kakamega on Sunday despite suffering a 1-0 defeat.

“I was impressed with how our team played,” Shikanda continued.

“This is football and you have to win and lose and I am happy my players tried their best, it was the best performance from the for a long time now.

“We are now focusing on our next game against and we hope to get our first win from the fixture.”