Dennis Odhiambo talks Afcon dream as Musa Mohamed remains motivated

Odhiambo and Musa were part of a 12-player contingent which left for France for a training camp ahead of the continental finals in Egypt

midfielder Dennis Odhiambo hopes to win coach Sebastien Migne's faith and be included in the final Harambee Stars squad for Afcon.

Odhiambo played a pivotal role in his deep-lying midfield position as Kenya battled through the Afcon qualifiers to eventually finish second to in Group F.

The former Thika United player was one of the 12 which jetted out of Nairobi for a 19-day training camp in , where the team will be trimmed to 23 players who will represent Kenya in the Afcon finals in .

"It has not been easy either especially in the training but the team is in good shape now as we prepare for the big tournament," Odhiambo told reporters at the airport.

"I hope I will make into the final squad because it is everyone player's dream to play in Afcon as it is the biggest footballing competition in Africa.

"Thereafter, I really hope we will have a good show in ."

Meanwhile, vice-captain Musa Mohamed pegged his hopes on the France camp before participation in Afcon's 32nd edition in Egypt.

"It has been good so far and a lot of players are motivated despite having long seasons with their clubs. We hope that the camp in France will help the players fantastically," the Nkana defender told reporters.

Captain Victor Wanyama is expected to join the team later, along with another 14 players.

Wanyama's Hotspur will play in the Uefa final in Madrid on Saturday, while striker Michael Olunga is still involved with club duty at 's Kashiwa Reysol.

Goalkeepers Farouk Shikalo and Jeff Oyemba will travel to France after the FKF final at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday. Farouk's faces Oyemba's defending champions .