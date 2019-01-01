Dennis Odhiambo challenges Sofapaka to turn around port start to the season

Sofapaka are 11th on the log with six points from the same number of games

Dennis Odhiambo has urged Sofapaka players to pick themselves up when Batoto Ba Mungu takes on Vihiga United in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

Soofapaka has not had the best start of the season and their 2-3 lose to Tusker last weekend in Machakos did not make things any beer for the Melis Medo side that has posted only one victory in six games this campaign.

Odhiambo, who joined the side last season from Thika United now wants Sofapaka to force a win when they visit the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

“Getting three points this weekend will be key because teams have now started taking shape in the table and we need to respond. We need to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointment in Machakos.”

The utility players who can operate both as a defender and midfielder say that bad luck has been the main undoing for Melis Medo side. “If you look at all the games we have played, we have scored at least two goals but we have ended up conceding cheaply because of concentration lapses. We need to score more and I am confident we can do it because we have strikers who can do so,” he was quoted by Sofapaka.co.ke

