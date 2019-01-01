Dennis Odhiambo challenges Sofapaka FC to turn around poor start to the season

Dennis Odhiambo has urged Sofapaka players to pick themselves up when they face Vihiga United on Sunday.

Batoto ba Mungu have not had the best start to the season and their 2-3 defeat to Tusker did not make things any better for the Melis Medo side, that has posted only one victory in six games thus far.

Odhiambo, who joined Sofapaka from Thika United last season, now wants the team to force a win when they visit the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

“Getting three points this weekend will be key because teams have now started taking shape in the table and we need to respond. We need to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointment in Machakos.

The utility players who can operate both as a defender and midfielder say that bad luck has been the main undoing for Medo's side. “If you look at all the games we have played, we have scored at least two goals but we have ended up conceding cheaply because of concentration lapses.

"We need to score more and I am confident we can do it because we have strikers who can do so,” he was quoted by Sofapaka.co.ke.

