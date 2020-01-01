Dennis: Football without supporters 'really stinks' at Club Brugge

The Nigeria international was one of the standout performers for Philippe Clement’s men as they clinched their second win of the season

Emmanuel Dennis has expressed his delight after helping secure a 2-1 victory over in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The 22-year-old forward was handed a starting role in the encounter and grabbed an assist to help Philippe Clement’s side secure all three points.

The international set up Hans Vanaken to open the scoring with only 22 minutes into the encounter.

Theo Bongonda levelled proceedings for Genk before 18-year-old Senegalese forward Youssouph Badji scored the winning goal.

“Clearly I'm happy that we grabbed the three points,” Dennis told the club website.

“With all the negative criticism we have been given in the past week, we were extra motivated to claim the full points. And we succeeded, so you can only be happy about that.

“Also with the fact that we managed to really bring pain to Genk, particularly in the first half. We really should have scored more than once, I believe.

“Fortunately Hans was really well-positioned to head in one of my crosses from the wing, offering us a 1-0 lead as we headed for the dressing room.”

Dennis came close to scoring a goal of his own but was unable to connect with Badji’s cross and hopes his side can continue with their impressive performances when they take on Waasland-Bevere on September 12.

"That's right, I came inches close to tapping in at 0-2, but in all honesty, that cross was really hard which was probably why I came so close," he added.

“We now need to bring that same energy to our next home game. Let's hope we can be cheered on by a couple of thousand fans, we really do miss them. Football without supporters, it really stinks, man.”

Dennis has been with Club Brugge since the summer of 2017 when he teamed up with the side from Ukrainian Premier League club Zorya Luhansk.

The forward has made 71 league appearances for the Luminus Arena outfit, scoring 19 goals amid other dazzling displays.

Dennis, who has two caps for Nigeria, will hope to continue his eye-catching performances in for a chance to enjoy regular call-ups for the Super Eagles.