'Dennis can be a problem' - Manchester United legend Ince lauds Nigeria star

The attacker gave his best last weekend but could not help his team from losing to Spurs in their league assignment

Manchester United legend Paul Ince was left impressed with the way Emmanuel Dennis played in Watford's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's Premier League assignment in London.

The Super Eagle played the entire game which was decided in the 42nd minute by Heung-Min Son. The South Korea attacker took a free-kick from a good area, and goalkeeper Daniel Bachman seemed to hesitate, thinking the defenders would clear it, but it was not the case.

Prior to the incident, the Super Eagle gave his best to help the Hornets get a positive outcome, but it was not the case. His zeal, however, did not go down unnoticed.

"I think [Watford manager] Xisco [Munoz] will be happy with the way it has gone," Ince told Premier League Productions as quoted by AllNigeriaSoccer.

"The disappointment is conceding a goal in the last minute before half-time.

"They have to stay patient, pick the times when they go forward. We have seen [Ismaila] Sarr can be a problem, Dennis can be a problem, and they will get one or two chances, they just have to be ruthless when they get it".

The forward was signed by the Hornets from Club Brugge in the summer and has so far had decent displays.

In his debut game against Aston Villa, he provided an assist as his team won the match 3-2. In the second game against Brighton & Hove Albion, where the team lost 2-0, the West African did not have much of an impact.

He came in as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last week in the League Cup.

In a recent interview, Munoz conceded the promoted side was aware of the qualities of the forward before signing him.

"We knew about him, we saw videos of him and we knew his level," he told the club's website.

"It is important he continues with the same. He gives us very good things in the last games and it is important to give this attitude and level in future games."