Dennis Bonaventure at the double as Club Brugge end winless run

The young Nigerian striker notched his fourth and fifth goal of the season as the Blue-Black strolled past Laszlo Boloni’s men

Dennis Bonaventure scored twice to help Club Brugge end a three-game winless run, securing a 5-1 victory over Royal Antwerp in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A tie.

A defeat to Waasland-Beveren was succeeded by back-to-back stalemate with Atletico Madrid and Kortrijk. But the Blue-Black bounced back to winning ways with the Nigerian youngster inspiring the feat.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the encounter before Siebe Schrijvers doubled the lead in the 40th minute.

Mats Rits notched the third goal of the game in the 54th minute before Bonaventure completed his brace 11 minutes later.

Jelle Van Damme got a consolatory goal for Laszlo Boloni’s men in the 85th minute and Hans Vanaken’s penalty sealed the commanding display.

Bonaventure who now has five goals this season featured for 73 minutes before making way for Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat.

With the win, Club Brugge are second in the league standings with 38 points from 20 games. They take on Lokeren in their next tie on December 27.