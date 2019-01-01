Dennis Bonaventure and Krepin Diatta fire Club Brugge past Cercle Brugge

The Nigeria and Senegal youngsters delivered brilliant performances to help the Blue and Black outwit ‎Fabien Mercadal’s men

Dennis Bonaventure and Krepin Diatta found the back of the net to help to a 2-0 victory against Cercle Brugge in a Belgian First Division A game on Saturday.

The international, making his fourth appearance for the Blue and Black this season, got off the mark in the 32nd minute of the encounter.

Bonaventure, who received his first call-up in a friendly, doubled the lead in the 61st minute to help his side extend their unbeaten run to 11 games across all competitions.

The Nigerian winger featured for 87 minutes before making way for Senegal’s Mbaye Diagne while his compatriot David Okereke was replaced moments into the second half.

Diatta was on parade for 79 minutes while international Percy Tau was an unused substitute in the game.

’s Idriss Saadi was replaced by South African youngster Lyle Foster while Ghanaian Godfred Donsah featured for 72 minutes.

With the win, Club Brugge are second on the league table with 14 points from six games.

Bonaventure and Diatta will hope to continue their imperious performances in their game against Turkish side on Wednesday.