Dennis and Tau’s Club Brugge clinch Europa League spot despite Real Madrid defeat

The Blue-Black, drop into the Europa League despite losing their last home game to Zinedine Zidane’s men on Wednesday

Emmanuel Dennis, Percy Tau and Cote d’Ivoire’s duo of Odilon Kossounou, Simon Deli helped secure a place despite losing 3-1 to .

The Belgians were knocked out of the in their penultimate game with , but needed a win against the Spaniards to guarantee their berth in the second-tier competition.

Despite holding Zinedine Zidane’s men to a 0-0 draw at half-time, Philippe Clement’s team crumbled in the second-half with Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric.

However, they still scaled through after finishing third in Group A following Gala’s 5-0 obliteration at PSG inside ‎Parc des Princes.

Tau featured for 59 minutes before making way for Siebe Schrijvers, while Dennis who assisted Hans Vanaken’s goal was in action from start to finish alongside Deli and Kossounou – who was cautioned in the 22nd minute.

#CLURM 1⃣ - 1⃣



Club Brugge have now dropped into the Uefa Cup/Europa League five of their seven Champions League campaigns.

They host Mechelen in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A clash at the ‎Jan Breydel Stadium. They lead the log with 42 points from 17 games – seven points above second-place Gent.