Demotivated Mount Kenya United players have gone three months without pay

Mt. Kenya needed to go for a play-off against Ushuru FC to retain their KPL status

When Nakumatt was taken by businessman Francis Mureithi, players had shreds of hope that things will be better.

The team changed its name to Mt. Kenya United this season and with that, some people thought that a change of fortune. However, things have not gone according to plan. The club has already lost three games in a row and things are not even better.

Goal.com has reliably learned that  Mount Kenya United players have gone for months without pay.

“The quality we have is amazing, to be honest, the main problem is psychological.

"These players have gone for three months without pay; as a result their morale is low. How do you expect a hungry player to perform? The management keeps on lying to us about our money."

Mt. Kenya needed to go for a play-off against Ushuru FC to retain their KPL status.

 

 

