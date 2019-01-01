Demoted Gor Mahia captain Muguna reveals reason for absence

The former skipper states he had personal issues to attend to and the team manager was aware of his situation

midfielder Kenneth Muguna has rubbished reports indicating he deliberately stayed out of the team's training sessions ahead of Sunday's Kenyan Premier League ( ) game against .

Muguna, alongside defender Joash Onyango, were accused of skipping the club's sessions for the whole week, something that irked head coach Steven Polack.

The tactician went ahead to demote the two from their positions as captain and vice-captain, respectively, replacing them with Joachim Oluoch and Charles Momanyi.

“My team captains [Muguna and Onyango] have not been here since the international game they played for ,” Polack told Goal on Saturday.

“They have never been in training since they featured for Kenya against Mozambique, I haven’t seen them, nobody has seen them and we don’t know what the problem is.”

When reached for comment, the 2016 KPL Most Valuable Player denied skiving training and revealed why he has been absent.

"Whatever is being said about me is not factual, some things are exaggerated," Muguna told Goal on Sunday.

"I missed the entire week because of personal issues and the team manager [Jolawi Abondo] is aware of that.

"Leaving without informing anyone would have been irresponsible for me. On Sunday, I will be at Afraha Stadium supporting the team."

Maurice Ojwang is another player, who did not report for trainning last week.