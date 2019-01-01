Dembele will stay at Barcelona despite several offers from big clubs - Agent

The France attacker has been linked with an exit from Camp Nou, but his representative insists that he isn't going anywhere

Ousmane Dembele's agent has insisted that his client will stay at despite receiving offers from "several big European clubs."

Dembele has scored 20 goals in all competitions with Barca since a move from in the summer of 2017.

The 22-year-old has, however, struggled with injuries and had his attitude reportedly questioned by team-mates and club officials on more than one occasion.

Both of those issues came up recently as Dembele was ruled out for up to five weeks with a hamstring strain suffered against Athletic last week.

Dembele allegedly made his injury worse by sleeping in an airport before flying to after the game, though his agent has denied those charges.

With his client now facing another spell on the sidelines, Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko has refuted any reports that he could look to leave Barca before the transfer window closes on September 2.

"I wanted to clarify firmly and definitively the situation of Ousmane Dembele," Sissoko told L'Equipe.

"He has not planned on leaving FC Barcelona even for a moment. This is the course of action set for several months now and no element is or will be likely to make us deviate from it.

"Ousmane feels perfectly well within the club and he remains determined to impose himself in the long term.

"Despite the offers of several big European clubs, Ousmane is convinced he wants to be part of the biggest of them and that everything is set for him to flourish.

"Unfortunately, his injury has temporarily stopped him during his drive to have a great and beautiful season. But this will not affect his success and his will to return as soon as possible.

"He is Barcelona and he will stay 1000 per cent with the will to honour the colours of the club!"

Dembele was linked with a move to PSG in the off-season as part of a deal that would see Neymar return to Barcelona, and was also rumoured to be on 's wish list.

But the international now appears set to stay for a third season at Camp Nou, as he looks to help the Blaugrana to their third consecutive title.