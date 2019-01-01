Dembele limps off for Barcelona after five minutes
Getty Images
Ousmane Dembele has gone off injured for Barcelona after just five minutes of their La Liga game against Celta Vigo with an apparent hamstring injury.
Dembele was playing as he attempted to return from a hamstring problem that saw him miss a month of action between March and April.
The extent of the injury is not known but the France international winger has had a stop-start campaign already this year and only managed 24 appearances last season, his first at Camp Nou.