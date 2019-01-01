Dembele limps off for Barcelona after five minutes

The France international went down with an injury early in his team's Primera Division and his status for the Champions League looks to be in doubt

Ousmane Dembele has gone off injured for after just five minutes of their game against with an apparent hamstring injury.

Dembele was playing as he attempted to return from a hamstring problem that saw him miss a month of action between March and April.

The extent of the injury is not known but the international winger has had a stop-start campaign already this year and only managed 24 appearances last season, his first at Camp Nou.