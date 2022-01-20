Dembele told to leave Barcelona as he is dropped from squad after Xavi contract ultimatum

Ousmane Dembele has been told to leave Barcelona this month after he was dropped from the squad for their meeting with Athletic Club tonight.

Dembele was informed by manager Xavi on Wednesday that he would have to depart Camp Nou unless he signed a new contract.

The winger is not willing to pen fresh terms, director of football Mateu Alemany revealed on Thursday, paving the way for the Frenchman to depart.

What has been said?

Alemany told a press conference on Thursday ahead of the Copa del Rey meeting with Athletic Club: "We understand Dembele's decision is to not continue at Barca and we've communicated our decision [to leave him out].

"We want players that are committed to the club and we have told him he has to leave the club as soon as possible."

The Barca squad list for the meeting with their Liga rivals was then revealed on social media, with Dembele absent from the 22-man party.

