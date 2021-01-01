Delort: How Montpellier ‘fought’ to reach French Cup semi-finals

The Algeria international has revealed the secret behind their progress in the tournament, praising his side for the feat

Andy Delort has revealed how Montpellier ‘fought’ to reach the Coupe de France semi-finals after defeating Canet Roussillon.

Michel Der Zakarian’s men came back from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory over the National 2 side to advance into the last four of the tournament.

The Algeria international scored both goals for Montpellier in the encounter and has revealed how they never gave up and put in their best to ensure their triumph.

"Well done to Canet, who didn't make it easy for us, and above all well done to my team, who fought and believed until the end. I often say that these matches are good for the mind," Delort told the Ligue 1 website.

"We know that these are complicated matches. That's the beauty of the cup. I love these games and these situations."

"We didn't get into the match properly. In Chateaubriand, we only won 1-0, and in Ales, it was complicated.

“The most important thing is that we won and that we went a step further in the competition. Now we're in the semis and just a win away from the final."

Delort has been delivering spectacular performances for the Paillade this season, having now found the back of the net 15 times.

The centre-forward has also provided eight assists in 28 appearances across all competitions, amid other dazzling displays.

His contribution has helped the club to their current eighth position on the Ligue 1 table after gathering 47 points from 33 games.

Delort has been with the Stade de la Mosson outfit since the summer of 2018 initially on loan before the deal was made permanent.

The centre-forward will be expected to continue his spectacular performances when Montpellier take on Nice in their next league game on Sunday.

Delort has made 10 appearances for Algeria since he switched his allegiance from France and was part of the side that won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.