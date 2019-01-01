'Deliver or get fired' - Sofapaka president Kalekwa to Divalvo Alves

The tactician has been inconsistent for the former champions and the management has acted

head coach Divalvo Alves has been ordered to turn around the club's fortunes or get fired.

The Portuguese tactician has not been having the best of times at Batoto ba Mungu and has struggled to fit in.

They have already lost four games out of the seven played in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this season, drawing once and winning the remaining two. On Sunday, they were clawed 2-1 by visitors AFC at Narok Stadium.

Club president Elly Kalekwa is unhappy with the current situation and has already served the tactician with a warning letter.

"At Sofapaka, you have to perform, there are no two ways about it," Kalekwa told Goal on Monday.

"We have given [Alves] the last chance to start performing if he fails we will have no option but to fire him. The club has provided almost everything he needs to post positive results consistently but it has not been the case, we have to act."

Kalekwa is still optimistic Sofapaka can challenge for the title this season despite their poor start.

"It is still early to say we are out of the race; we will bounce back soon and challenge for the top position," he added.

The next assignment for the under-fire coach will be a tricky away fixture against Kakamega .