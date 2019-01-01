‘Definitely one of the most noted groups’ – Morocco’s Medhi Benatia reacts to 2019 Afcon draw

The Atlas Lions will need to navigate their way past opponents in Group D to challenge for their second continental title

Medhi Benatia stated that ’s group at the 2019 is one of the toughest but assured that the Atlas Lions will fly the country’s flag high in .

On Friday, the north Africans were drawn in Group D alongside , Cote d’Ivoire and Namibia at the ceremony held outside of Cairo on Friday.

Before battling highly ranked Bafana Bafana and the Elephants, Herve Renard’s men will begin the hunt for their first Afcon title since 1976 against Namibia on June 23 at the Al Salam Stadium.

Back in Gabon 2017, Morocco ended their campaign at the quarter-final round but the national team captain has vowed that the team will give their ‘best’ performance in .

“Definitely one of the most noted groups of the Africa Cup of Nations 2019,” Benatia tweeted.

“We will be committed to making the best possible representation of the Moroccan people in this competition. See you in Egypt."

Certainement l’un des groupes les plus relevé de la #CAN 2019!

Nous aurons à cœur de faire le maximum pour représenter au mieux le peuple Marocain dans cette compétition.

Rendez-vous en Egypte inchalla 😉#dimamaghrib ❤️💚🦁🇲🇦🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/joLY1kUJeL — MBenatia5 (@MedhiBenatia) April 12, 2019

The Atlas Lions, ranked as the fourth best team in Africa, will be looking to replicate their fine form during the qualifying round that saw them top Group B ahead of , Malawi and Comoros with a record of three matches, two draws and a loss.