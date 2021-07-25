Defensive crisis hits AFC Leopards camp ahead of Nzoia Sugar, Gor Mahia matches

Ingwe will face the Sugar Millers and thereafter Gor Mahia without an established centre-back in the squad

A big defensive crisis has rocked the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards ahead of their match against Nzoia Sugar on Sunday.

Head coach Patrick Aussems will have to draft his starting XI without a natural centre-back as some are injured while others have been out for contractual reasons.

While Robert Mudenyu is injured, Clyde Senaji has been out of the matchday squads on most occasions since the club claimed his contract had ended, alongside Benjamin Ochan, Hansel Ochieng, Said Tsuma, and Jeff Oyemba.

The Kamura question

Since Aussems arrived at AFC Leopards, Kamura has been relegated to the bench and also lost his leadership position when the Belgian coach appointed Isaac Kipyegon and Elvis Rupia as the first and second captains, respectively.

When Mudenyu was injured, the former Simba SC coach decided to bring on Harrison Mwendwa - a winger - even though Kamura was among the substitutes.

Against Nzoia Sugar, the coach is expected to field Kipyegon at the centre of his defence even though the former Zoo FC star is naturally a full-back.

Kipyegon is expected to be partnered with former Tusker right-back Collins Shivachi, and Boniface Mukhekhe - a midfielder - could end up playing at right-back.

The crisis at the back occurred just after Fabrice Mugheni completed a move to Rwanda's AS Kigali, while Collins Shichenje left for Greece to complete a move to PAOK Thessaloniki.

With the recent losses to Tusker and Western Stima, AFC Leopards ceded more ground in the Premier League title race as they are now fourth with 43 points while the Brewers are leading with 55 points.

KCB - in second with 51 points - are the only side with a realistic chance of stopping Tusker from winning their first title since 2016.

After the Nzoia Sugar game, AFC Leopards will face Gor Mahia in the last Mashemeji Derby meeting on August 1 before they play against Nairobi City Stars, Vihiga United, and complete the season with a game against Kakamega Homeboyz.

Ingwe had a realistic opportunity of finishing the 2020/21 season with silverware but they lost to Gor Mahia - in a penalty shootout - in the FKF Shield Cup final.

It was also their chance to claim a continental ticket since last doing so in 2017.