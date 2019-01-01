Defensive crisis as AFC Leopards set to face off with Western Stima

Ingwe is currently just a place from the bottom of the 18-team table with only 16 points from 17 matches

AFC defender Dennis Sikhayi is suspended for the Kenyan Premier League match against on Saturday.

Coach Casa Mbungo will have to go into the match with no natural right back with Yusuf Mainge also with the national U-23 team - The Emerging Stars currently preparing for the second round of the U-23 Qualifier against Sudan on Tuesday.

With a defensive crisis looming and new signing, left-back Ivan Sekazza still to be cleared by after he sealed a move to the Den, Mbungo will be sweating to fill the position against the power men.

AFC Leopards is currently just a place from the bottom with 16 points from 17 games while Stima is ninth on the log with 24 points.